Mics Caught Kevin Durant Making Jokes About Kevin Hart's Height During All-Star Game

He couldn't stop laughing at Hart's height comparison to Shaquille O'Neal.

Madison Williams

Kevin Durant warms up for the NBA All-Star Game.
Kevin Durant warms up for the NBA All-Star Game. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
NBA fans couldn't believe just how short comedian Kevin Hart looked when standing next to 7' 1" Shaquille O'Neal during the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Kevin Durant was one of the people who couldn't stop laughing at how ridiculous the height difference was while Hart and O'Neal stood on the court next to each other.

Durant was mic'd up for the game, and his hilarious commentary about Hart's height was caught on camera.

"Bro, why he that small, dog?" Durant said to his Team OGs. "How you get no taller than that, bro? Kevin Hart, man. How did he not grow taller?"

"He just stopped," James Harden replied.

Here's the picture for reference.

Hart worked as an announcer for the All-Star Game, and fans didn't love it. Durant expressed his thoughts about fans complaining about this year's All-Star Game in general.

We'll see whether the league keeps up the same tournament-style format next year.

