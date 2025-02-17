SI

NBA Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Kevin Hart Announcing NBA All Star Game

As one person put it, Hart would attend the opening of a gas station.

Mike Kadlick

Hart announced the NBA's All Star Game tournament alongside Ernie Johnson and the TNT crew.
The NBA threw several new wrinkles into this year's All-Star weekend, including a four-team tournament model and the "Mr. Beast Challenge" that saw a fan win $100,000.

One addition that folks didn't see coming? The inclusion of actor and comedian Kevin Hart as an announcer.

The 45-year-old joined Ernie Johnson and the rest of the TNT crew for the call of the two semifinal games and—to put it lightly—fans weren't thrilled with his attempt to liven the mood. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

Unfortunately for fans, they gave Hart the mic back for Game 2 between Shaq's OG's and Candace's Rising Stars.

