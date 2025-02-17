Kevin Durant Had Blunt Message for Everyone Who’s Mad About NBA All-Star Game
The new-look NBA All-Star Game was anything but a success.
Kevin Durant, who made his 15th All-Star appearance in Sunday's tournament, seemed to acknowledge some of the many criticisms fans have made about the current state of the game in a social media post on Monday.
"I think it’s more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…" wrote Durant on X, formerly Twitter.
Fans voiced their concerns about the sheer lack of basketball that was actually played during the event. Across three hours on Sunday, there was just over 30 minutes of actual basketball played across the three-game tournament. The remainder of the time was allotted to commercials, Kevin Hart and other breaks for extracurriculars.
It wasn't just fans who were disappointed with the product. Trae Young acknowledged there were too many breaks during Sunday's games, Darius Garland said he'd prefer the league reverted back a two-team All-Star format, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was pitching his own ideas for the future of the game, suggesting it should be played overseas and in a Team USA vs. Team World format.
As the league continues to fall flat on its face as it attempts to revitalize the once-great All-Star Game, Durant bluntly suggested that it may be time to just give players the week off and let them enjoy a mid-season vacation.