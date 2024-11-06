Kevin Durant Paid Ja Morant Major Compliment After His 360-Degree Layups
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shocked the sports world when he completed not one, but two 360-layups on Monday night—including his fellow NBA star, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Durant paid Morant a pretty high compliment when discussing the incredible moves with Kay Adams on Up & Adams. He called the 25-year-old the "most athletic person" he's ever seen. Wow.
"My goodness," Durant said. "The most athletic person I've seen... I didn't want to give him that 'cause he's young and there's been a lot of great athletes in the history of sports, but com eon now. To pull that off that smooth, that easy, it's ridiculous. He's a top-level athlete."
These are the two plays Durant is referencing.
Adams joked that Durant needs to try this move next. But, Durant said if he attempted a 360-layup like Morant did, he would appear "washed up" and look like "trash." It doesn't sound like he will be attempting this move anytime soon, if ever.