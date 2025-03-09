Kevin Durant Refutes Idea of Calling Nikola Jokic 'Underdog' in NBA MVP Race
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic currently sits behind Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the 2025 NBA MVP odds, but Kevin Durant does not want to hear Jokic referred to as an "underdog."
Though Jokic trails in the MVP race, Durant says that Jokic cannot be an underdog.
"I'm not gonna let y'all keep doing that. Jokic never is an underdog, any situation. Stop," Durant said on Friday.
Durant does not necessarily think Jokic should or will win MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander, but believes Jokic cannot be considered an underdog.
"Jokic can never be an underdog again," he said. "That s--- was out the window his first MVP."
It certainly is hard to view Jokic as an underdog. Jokic has won three NBA MVP awards over the last four seasons and an NBA championship, making him the most dominant player in the league throughout this stretch.
Jokic also just made league history over Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Friday by becoming the first player to score at least 30 points with 20 or more rebounds and assists in a game as he recorded 31 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists in a 149-141 win over the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the NBA in scoring and is having a phenomenal season, could very well go on to win the NBA MVP award, but Jokic is still a strong contender. Even if Jokic doesn't win, he still has recorded MVP-worthy numbers, making it hard for him to be looked at as an underdog.