Kevin Durant Addresses Potentially Signing a Contract Extension With Rockets
Kevin Durant landed with the Houston Rockets back in June after being involved in a blockbuster trade that sent Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns.
Durant is gearing up to make his Rockets debut next month, which is something he sounds very excited about. NBA media day took place on Monday, giving the 15-time All-Star an opportunity to speak on his appreciation for the Rockets taking him in.
In fact, Durant admitted he sees himself signing a contract extension with the team. He's entering the 2025-26 season on the final year of his contract he signed back with the Nets ahead of the 2022-23 season.
"I do see myself signing a contract extension," Durant said. "I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening."
Earlier in the day, however, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone declined to answer any questions about contract extensions, including for Durant, via Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko. But based on Durant's answer, it seems like the two parties have at least started that conversation. It now will depend on when it happens, like Durant noted.
Depending how long the extension would be for, there's a good chance the 37-year-old Durant could end his NBA career in Houston. There's been no talk of him retiring any time soon, but he is getting up there.