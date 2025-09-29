SI

Kevin Durant Addresses Potentially Signing a Contract Extension With Rockets

Durant is entering the final year of his current contract, one he signed with the Nets in 2021.

Madison Williams

Kevin Durant might not play just one season with the Rockets.
Kevin Durant might not play just one season with the Rockets. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kevin Durant landed with the Houston Rockets back in June after being involved in a blockbuster trade that sent Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns.

Durant is gearing up to make his Rockets debut next month, which is something he sounds very excited about. NBA media day took place on Monday, giving the 15-time All-Star an opportunity to speak on his appreciation for the Rockets taking him in.

In fact, Durant admitted he sees himself signing a contract extension with the team. He's entering the 2025-26 season on the final year of his contract he signed back with the Nets ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"I do see myself signing a contract extension," Durant said. "I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening."

Earlier in the day, however, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone declined to answer any questions about contract extensions, including for Durant, via Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko. But based on Durant's answer, it seems like the two parties have at least started that conversation. It now will depend on when it happens, like Durant noted.

Depending how long the extension would be for, there's a good chance the 37-year-old Durant could end his NBA career in Houston. There's been no talk of him retiring any time soon, but he is getting up there.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA