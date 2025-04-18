SI

NBA Insider Pours Cold Water on Kevin Durant, Rockets Trade Rumors

On Wednesday, it was reported that there was a "level of mutual interest" between the Rockets and Kevin Durant.

With the Phoenix Suns falling short of the postseason and NBA play-in tournament, it's believed there's a good chance that the Suns will trade star Kevin Durant this offseason. The Houston Rockets emerged as a potential trade option, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that there's "mutual interest" between Durant and the Rockets.

"There is going to be a level of mutual interest—there has been already—with them and Kevin Durant with the Suns," Charania said on ESPN. "Seeing how [the Rockets] do [in the playoffs], listen if they win a couple rounds, they might be good where they're at. If you lose early, you don't win enough to where you want to, could you look at a guy like Kevin Durant once again this offseason?"

Just one day later, NBA reporter Marc Stein slowed down talk of Durant heading to Houston next season. According to Stein's sources, the Rockets pursuing Durant is "less likely" than previously thought.

Joining Houston could be an appealing option for Durant. The Rockets won 52 games this season and secured the No. 2 seed in a competitive Western Conference. With Durant, they could have an even better chance at contending. However, Stein's report calms down thoughts of Durant packing for Houston just yet.

In the meantime, the Rockets are getting for their first-round NBA playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors, which begins on Sunday.

