Kevin Durant to Sit Out Suns-Thunder Game As Trade Rumors Swirl
Kevin Durant's time with the Phoenix Suns could potentially be coming to a close, as the 14-time All-Star forward has been frequently mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the looming NBA trade deadline.
To add fuel to the fire of those rumors, Durant won't be in the Suns' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder—as he's reportedly dealing with ankle soreness, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. It's a new injury for Durant, who hasn't missed a game since Dec. 8 against Orlando Magic. As such, it's certainly intriguing to see him sidelined one day before Thursday's deadline.
Durant has been linked to a number of teams, most notably the Golden State Warriors. The Athletic's Sam Amick even hinted that a Durant-to-Warriors trade was "close" to getting done on Tuesday evening. Amick also noted that Golden State had mulled offloading forward Draymond Green in order to bring Durant back to The Bay.
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to part ways with guard Luka Doncic showed the league that no one is truly off limits in trade talks, and Phoenix could very well end up moving Durant if they find the right deal.
The Suns sit in ninth in the West at 25-24, and owner Mat Ishbia could be looking to shake things up with Durant entering the final year of his contract in 2026.
In 2025, Durant has averaged 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. It's his third season with the team since being acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in 2022-23.
If he's not moved at the trade deadline, Durant's next chance to play for Phoenix will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.