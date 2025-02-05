NBA Insider Thought Kevin Durant-Warriors Trade Was Close on Tuesday
When Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, it made it clear that this trade season, nothing should be off the table. Shortly after, whispers about the possibility of a Kevin Durant trade got louder, and we've now learned that the Golden State Warriors have interest in bringing the former MVP back to Golden State.
More important: The Suns are willing to take offers.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that on Tuesday night, there were, "moments," where he thought the trade would go down. It sure sounds like discussions between the Suns and Warriors are growing beyond exploratory.
Amick also reported that Draymond Green, a member of all four Warriors titles of this dynasty, is a piece the Warriors have discussed moving in deals. Brian Windhorst spoke about why the Suns might consider moving Durant.
Durant played for the Warriors for three seasons, contributing to two NBA titles in 2017 and 2018. Golden State has been star-hunting for the better part of the last year, being tied to names as big as LeBron James as early as last year's trade deadline. So far, they've been unable to strike gold on a deal to help bring a win-now veteran star to pair with Steph Curry.
Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr himself has warned against the Warriors mortgaging a future in trades.
While his scoring champion days are behind him, Durant is still a game-changing player, averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this year.