Warriors Have Discussed Trading Draymond Green in Pursuit of Kevin Durant Reunion
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly very interested in a reunion with Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, and moving longtime franchise star Draymond Green to make a trade for Durant (or any other star, for that matter) happen has been discussed, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Amick described the state of trade talks across the league on Wednesday's Run It Back show.
"They're in the middle of this desperate time where they're trying to get another star and yesterday we're looking at it and saying, 'Oh boy, they may actually get off Draymond' or do something like that where the loyalty questions come into play with a situation like that too. I don't think that's gonna happen but it's 100% been discussed."
The Warriors are aiming to maximize and extend what is believed to be the final championship window of guard Steph Curry's illustrious career, and trading for Durant, who won two titles in Golden State, would certainly be a way to make that happen. Both Curry and Durant, despite being in their mid-30s, are still playing a very high level of basketball and would be capable of contending in the Western Conference.
But parting with Green in pursuit of more titles, especially considering Green's role in the previous four championships that the Warriors have won in this era, would certainly be a difficult move to make.