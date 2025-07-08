Kevin Durant Had Surprising Revelation About His Playing Days With the Nets
Towards the end of Kevin Durant's tenure in Brooklyn, much was made about how he felt about the franchise, the locker room and Steve Nash. And not all of the reporting was positive.
But Durant had plenty of good things to say about Brooklyn (and Nash) on a new episode of the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and Nash. Durant acknowledged there were challenging times, but he felt like he was always locked in with his head coach.
"I had just signed that deal. You had just signed that deal," Durant said in the direction of Nash. "But I feel like we were secure, but everything else around us was going to s---. And not in a bad way. We had GMs going to other teams. We got coaches going to other teams. We had players forcing trades. We bring in Ben Simmons, his back hurt. Like, it was so much bulls--- around us. I feel like we [pointing to Nash] were locked in on the same page and understanding like, we trying to do something special here," Durant added.
Nash was nodding in agreement as Durant continued.
"I feel like your hands were tied a lot, because you had as a coach, you got to deal with so much," Durant said.
"I didn't get to coach as much as I wanted to," Nash added.
"That was it. I think we didn't get the full Steve Nash like I wanted, and like you probably wanted. Too many distractions in a way, and you know, you can't win that way," Durant noted.
But despite reporting around the team culture and situation in Brooklyn around Durant and Nash, the new Rockets star made a surprising admission about his time with the Nets franchise.
"It was a great vibe there. It was some of the best times that first year. That's why I signed that deal. That first year, man, the most fun ball I had—some of the most fun ball I had playing my whole life. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed Brooklyn a lot."
Since Brooklyn, Durant had a two-plus year run in Phoenix that didn't really go anywhere. But now he's off to Houston with a chance to compete in a competitive Western Conference in 2025–26 and beyond.