Kevin Durant to Houston Could Turn into a Seven-Team Mega-Trade for Tax Purposes
Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets two weeks ago in what was called a "blockbuster." In exchange for Durant, the Rockets are sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft which ended up being Duke big man Khaman Maluach to Phoenix.
The deal seemed pretty straightfoward at the time, but now the teams are working to involve as many as five other teams to turn it into what would be one of the biggest trades in NBA history. And they're apparently trying to accomplish this with a number of completely unrelated deals that have already been announced.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the other teams that could end up involved in the Durant deal are the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Via The Athletic:
In a would-be seven-team trade, there is an unprecedented amount of detail. Unfortunately, while a seven-team trade would make for a thrilling topic at a cocktail party, there haven’t been many unexpected developments in these negotiations. At least in the iterations of the deal discussed so far, most of the recognizable names are from trades that have already been agreed to and reported but not yet finalized.
The expansion of the trade is not expected to include any major player movement that hasn't already been reported, but could tie all those teams together in the name of creating trade exceptions and keeping the teams from reaching various salary cap aprons.
Yahoo!'s Kevin O'Conner floated a much more exciting way for the Suns and Rockets to expand the trade on Wednesday that would get Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Bronny James involved, but that doesn't seem likely. Instead, as CBS's Robby Kalland pointed out, the mega trade will probably just be a way for a bunch of teams to do the same things they were already doing, but also allow them to create trade exceptions and avoid triggering aprons which would cost the teams money in the long run.
If the Durant trade, which was agreed on by both teams without anyone else being involved, does become a much bigger trade in the interest of a bunch of teams saving money, that's certainly interesting. Not to mention a great sign for the overall health of the league if all these teams competing against each other can cooperate for the greater good.