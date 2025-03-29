Kevin Love Reacts to Dan Patrick Saying Cooper Flagg Having His Career Would Be Disappointing
Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils have made it to the Elite Eight. After Flagg's electrifying and historic performance in the Sweet 16, plenty of airtime was dedicated to the star freshman and presumptive No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft.
On Friday's edition of The Dan Patrick Show, the host tried to talk himself through some NBA comps for Flagg and at one point said that if Flagg ended up with Kevin Love's career, it would probably be considered a disappointment.
Even Love saw the comment and responded in very classy fashion.
"For those who will take this as a shot at me," Love tweeted. "I don’t take it as such. I was pure skill & will. Cooper is far more talented than I ever was and if he stays healthy will have a far better career. He could very well have a statue by the time he’s finished. I’m a HUGE fan."
Love was right not to take this as some kind of slight. It's more of an endorsement of Flagg. Kevin Love won a championship, has played in the NBA for the better part of two decades and is probably headed to the Hall of Fame. That's one heck of a floor.
As for Patrick's comments, he also mentioned Larry Bird and Kevin Durant while struggling to find the right comparision. His point was that there wasn't one. Kevin Love even being a part of the conversation is a compliment of Love in itself. Patrick is just one of a large group of people who can't wait to see what Cooper Flagg is in the NBA.