Cooper Flagg Made Lots of History With an Eye-Popping Stat Line vs. Arizona

Cooper Flagg celebrates beating the buzzer against Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Cooper Flagg celebrates beating the buzzer against Arizona in the Sweet 16. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg was electric in Duke's Sweet 16 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. The Blue Devils' prize freshman did it all, scoring 30 points, handing out seven assists, grabbing six rebounds, swatting three shots and picking up a steal in the 100-93 win. He even hit a transition three at the buzzer to end the first half. As scintillating as the highlights were, the numbers are even more impressive. Especially from a historical perspective.

Flagg was the first freshman in NCAA history to have 25 points, five assists and three blocks in a tournament game.

He joined Zion Williamson and Jared McCain as just the third Duke freshman to ever score 30 points in a tournament game.

He's the first Blue Devil to ever go for 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NCAA tournament game.

According to ESPN, he's joined UCLA's Ed O'Bannon as just the second player since blocks became an official stat in 1986 to have 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a game.

He's the first player in NCAA history to have a 30-7-6-3-1 stat line and is the youngest player ever to record 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a NCAA tournament game.

And the only player who was able to put up more combined points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals was Dwyane Wade in 2003 when he had 29-11-11-4-1 in the Elite Eight against Kentucky.

Knowing all that, the only thing left to do is watch the actually highlights.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

