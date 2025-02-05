Kings Acquire Veteran Center Jonas Valančiūnas in Trade With Wizards
The Sacramento Kings reportedly are staying active ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
On Wednesday, the Kings reached an agreement with the Washington Wizards to acquire veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. In exchange for the 32-year-old, Sacramento is sending forward Sidy Cissoko and a pair of second-round picks to the Wizards.
Cissoko was only just acquired by the Kings as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the former second-round pick is once again on the move before featuring in a single game for Sacramento.
Valanciunas provides the Kings with a starting-caliber center to pair in the frontcourt alongside fellow Lithuanian center and forward Domantas Sabonis. The two play alongside one another on the Lithuanian national team, and will now do so in Sacramento, too. The 13-year veteran is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game this year, having made 12 starts in 49 appearances for Washington.
Valanciunas is in the first season of a three-year, $30.29 million contract he signed with the Wizards in the offseason. He's due to make $10.39 million in 2026 and $10 million in 2027 before hitting free agency.