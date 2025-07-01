Kings Add to Frontcourt After Jonas Valanciunas Trade
Sacramento will sign veteran center Drew Eubanks to a one-year deal.
After dealing Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings have made another move to further fortify their frontcourt rotation.
The Kings are signing center Drew Eubanks to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Eubanks was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and he will join Sacramento once he clears waivers.
Eubanks played in 61 games last season, splitting time with the Utah Jazz and the Clippers. The 28-year-old averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds on 59.3% shooting from the floor.
Eubanks will be relied upon heavily next season, where he can both start and come off the bench to fill reliable reserve minutes for the Kings.
