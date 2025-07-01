SI

Kings Add to Frontcourt After Jonas Valanciunas Trade

Sacramento will sign veteran center Drew Eubanks to a one-year deal.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran center Drew Eubanks is signing with the Sacramento Kings.
Veteran center Drew Eubanks is signing with the Sacramento Kings. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

After dealing Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric on Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings have made another move to further fortify their frontcourt rotation.

The Kings are signing center Drew Eubanks to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Eubanks was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and he will join Sacramento once he clears waivers.

Eubanks played in 61 games last season, splitting time with the Utah Jazz and the Clippers. The 28-year-old averaged 4.6 points and 3.7 rebounds on 59.3% shooting from the floor.

Eubanks will be relied upon heavily next season, where he can both start and come off the bench to fill reliable reserve minutes for the Kings.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA