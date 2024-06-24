SI

Kings, Bulls Nearly Pulled Off Alex Caruso Trade Before Thunder Deal, per Report

Madison Williams

Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center.
Apr 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls traded away Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey last week, but another destination for the guard was reportedly in the mix.

The Sacramento Kings were in discussions to send the No. 13 pick in this year's NBA draft to Chicago for Caruso, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick.

It sounds like the talks were very serious, until the Bulls surprised the league by sending Caruso to Oklahoma City instead. The Bulls received no draft picks in return for Caruso as the trade was a one-for-one player swap.

Because the Kings didn't land Caruso, the team is looking to make some major roster upgrades, according to The Athletic's report. It's possible Sacramento could make a big draft selection on Wednesday with the 13th pick. But, the pick is also still up for being used in trades.

Last year in Chicago, Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting at a 40.8% clip from three-point range. He also made the NBA's All-Defensive second team.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where she has covered the entire sports landscape since 2022. She specializes in tennis, but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining Sports Illustrated, Madison worked with The Sporting News. She hails from Augustana College and completed a Master’s in Sports Media at Northwestern University. Madison is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA