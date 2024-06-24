Kings, Bulls Nearly Pulled Off Alex Caruso Trade Before Thunder Deal, per Report
The Chicago Bulls traded away Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey last week, but another destination for the guard was reportedly in the mix.
The Sacramento Kings were in discussions to send the No. 13 pick in this year's NBA draft to Chicago for Caruso, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick.
It sounds like the talks were very serious, until the Bulls surprised the league by sending Caruso to Oklahoma City instead. The Bulls received no draft picks in return for Caruso as the trade was a one-for-one player swap.
Because the Kings didn't land Caruso, the team is looking to make some major roster upgrades, according to The Athletic's report. It's possible Sacramento could make a big draft selection on Wednesday with the 13th pick. But, the pick is also still up for being used in trades.
Last year in Chicago, Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting at a 40.8% clip from three-point range. He also made the NBA's All-Defensive second team.