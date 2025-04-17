Kings, General Manager Monte McNair Part Ways After Play-in Tournament Loss
The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair have mutually agreed to part ways following the franchise's Wednesday night 120-106 play-in tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks which ended its season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
McNair spent five seasons in Sacramento and was responsible for the franchise's turnaround that made it an annual playoff contender over the last three seasons. After winning just 61 total games over his first two seasons running basketball operations, the Kings went 48-34 in 2022-23. That won McNair the NBA's Executive of the Year award and ended Sacramento's 16-year playoff drought.
The Kings now have multiple positions open in the front office. McNair joined assistant GM Wes Wilcox in leaving Sacramento's front office. Wilcox left to become the general manager of the University of Utah's men's basketball program less than a month ago.