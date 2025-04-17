Kings Hire Veteran Executive to Replace Monte McNair As Next General Manager
Sacramento has moved quickly to hire McNair's replacement.
The Sacramento Kings are hiring veteran NBA executive Scott Perry to replace Monte McNair as the franchise's next general manager, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Perry previously worked with the Kings briefly in 2017 as the vice president of basketball operations before leaving to become the general manager of the New York Knicks. He held the position in New York until the end of the 2023 basketball season.
Perry is replacing McNair, who mutually agreed to part ways with the Kings on Wednesday night after five seasons. The Kings lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament, which ended their season.
