Klay Thompson Explains Why He Chose to Wear No. 31 With Mavericks
Klay Thompson’s fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks includes a new set of threads—and a wholly different number.
Thompson, who has donned a to-be-retired No. 11 during his 13-season stint with the Golden State Warriors, is making the switch to No. 31 in Dallas, as teammate Kyrie Irving currently sports No. 11 on the Mavericks.
The four-time NBA champion revealed the reasoning behind his number change during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
“There’s been a lot of great No. 31s in this franchise’s history,” Thompson said. “Jason Terry won a championship wearing that number, and we play very similar styles as far as the off-guard position, spacing the floor, shooting. He had a great year with them.”
Terry played with Dallas for eight seasons and helped the Mavs win a 2011 NBA championship. The journeyman guard isn’t Thompson’s sole source of inspiration, however.
“Reggie Miller wore No. 31,” continued Thompson. “I watched so much footage of Reggie coming off screens as a teenager, especially his ability to make game-winning shots. That is the most inspiring thing to see as a shooter because he had no fear whether he made or missed the shot, he was going to live or die by it. I still have that image of him in the East finals pushing off Mike, curling off the right wing and cashing that three, I mean, that’s who I model my game after.”
Though Miller never suited up for Dallas, it’s not difficult to see why Thompson would look up to the Hall-of-Fame sharpshooter. The Indiana Pacers icon has shot a career 39.5% from beyond the arc and sits in fifth place on the NBA’s all-time three-point scoring leaders list (2,560 three-pointers). Thompson trails right behind him with 2,481 three-pointers.
“You can’t leave me open like you could Reggie,” Thompson said. “I thought I’d have a chance to pass him in threes made, so that’d be a cool way to honor someone who really paved the way for a shooter like me.”