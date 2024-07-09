Photo of Klay Thompson's New Jersey in Mavericks Locker Room Looks So Strange
Klay Thompson wearing royal blue, silver and black is going to take some getting used to.
The longtime Golden State Warriors guard was introduced by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday after officially agreeing to a three-year contract worth $50 million in free agency. Following his press conference, Thompson strolled into the Mavericks' locker room and shared a picture of his new No. 31 jersey and locker on Instagram.
That looks a lot different than his No. 11 Warriors jersey he wore for 13 years in the Bay Area.
"Sometimes change just can spur greatness. A new change of scenery can do wonders," Thompson said Tuesday. "I'm very grateful for my time at Golden State, but I just felt like moving on could just re-energize me, and do something special for the rest of my career."
Thompson explained to reporters that as he watched Dallas cruise through the Western Conference bracket this postseason, he began imagining himself as a contributing member in coach Jason Kidd's lineup and loved the potential fit.
"Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from this organization," Thompson said. "Just a beautiful city who loves their hoops."