Klay Thompson Gives Perfect Quip Back at Draymond Green's Smack Talk
Draymond Green admitted he's not going to hold back on trash talking his former Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson when they host Thompson's new team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Nov. 12. And, Thompson has now responded back with the perfect answer.
When speaking with Rachel Nichols, she brought up Green's comment that he's going to "run through his chest" when facing Thompson. The Mavericks forward quickly gave his response.
"Well, if so, I'll take two," Thompson said. "I'll take two free throws and I'm a pretty tough guy, so I think I can handle it."
Thompson doesn't sound too worried to face his former team, where he spent the first 11 years of his career and won four NBA titles with.
Thompson's also used to Green's smack talking as they were teammates for 10 of his 11 years on the Warriors. Green is known for speaking his mind, and even fulfilling some of those actions on the court—for instance, he was suspended on two separate occasions last season for incidents during games.