Klay Thompson Gives Special Championship Gift to Surgeon Who Repaired His Achilles
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson knows he couldn't have won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors back in 2022 if he weren't healthy. So he gifted a championship ring to the doctor who made sure he was.
Thompson presented Dr. Richard Fenkel, the orthopedic surgeon who repaired his Achilles in November 2020, with the ring after Tuesday's highly-anticipated Mavericks–Los Angeles Lakers contest, an incredibly classy gesture that honors the important part doctors, surgeons, and trainers have in a franchise's success.
"Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable," Fenkel is heard saying in video of the moment, captured by The Athletic's Sam Amick. Thompson then replies, "Without you, I would not have been the second leading scorer on a championship team."
Check that out below:
Notably, some of Fenkel's other clients include Thompson's former teammate and Warriors championship winner Steph Curry, who enlisted the surgeon to repair his ankle in 2012, as Amick notes above.
Gotta love it. Warriors fans salute you, Dr. Fenkel.