Luka Doncic Was Refreshingly Honest About His Feelings on First Game vs. Mavericks
Luka Doncic had one thing on his mind after the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the first game against his former team since the stunning blockbuster trade that sent him to Los Angeles ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Sleep.
After an emotion-filled night that saw Doncic record a triple-double in the victory, the Lakers star put on a headset and joined TNT's Inside the NBA crew for a postgame interview. When asked how he felt now that the game was over, Doncic had a simple—and refreshingly honest—reply.
"Great man," he said. "I can't wait to go to sleep, honestly."
Doncic, who was shocked and hurt by the trade, clearly felt a whole range of emotions throughout the night. Early in the first quarter, he scored an and-one basket and let out a primal roar towards the crowd. After sinking a deep three-pointer, he stared down the Mavericks bench. And, on the amusing end of the spectrum, he let out a little chuckle and a wry smile after letting fly an attempt from beyond the arc that resulted in an air ball.
Speaking to the media after the game, Doncic admitted that the game against his old team was "weird" and that he felt relief that the experience was over in the aftermath.
"I don't know honestly. I don't know," Doncic said when asked how he handled the emotions of the day. "So weird, the moments. It felt like I don't know what I was doing. And I'm glad we got the win."
Doncic admitted he was a bit restless entering the game.
"Honestly I can't remember," Doncic said of what was going through his head early on in the contest. "It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep. I can't even explain it. It was a different game. Like I said, sometimes I don't know what I was doing. And I'm just glad it's over, honestly."
Doncic poured in 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and a pair of blocked shots in 35 minutes of action. He joined Lakers teammate LeBron James and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to notch a triple-double against every team in the league. He also became the first Lakers player to record such a statline since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who attended Tuesday night's game.
But above all, Doncic believes getting the experience of playing his former team out of the way will help him to process the emotions of the trade in the long run. He'll make his return to Dallas to play the Mavericks one more time in the regular season on April 9.