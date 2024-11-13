Klay Thompson Hated Being on the Other Side of Steph Curry's Late Scoring Barrage
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors spoiled Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, earning a hard fought 120-117 victory over the visiting Mavs on Tuesday night in group play for the NBA Cup.
Curry scored 37 points, which included the final 12 points of the game for Golden State, to pace the Warriors. His late three was the dagger that sent the Chase Center into a frenzy.
For Thompson, who scored 22 points in his return to Golden State, it was tough being on the other side of one of Curry's closing scoring spurts.
"It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries," Thompson said following the loss. "Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. Now that I've been on the other end, it sucks. But I think we play them three more times so hopefully we can learn from it and learn their tendencies a little better. But it sucks because this wasn't a big game for the cubs so it's something we just gotta digest and move forward."
The Mavericks will have three more cracks at the Warriors in the regular season, and will try to make the most out of them.