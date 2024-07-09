Klay Thompson Shares Thoughts on Playing With Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving on Mavericks
Klay Thompson will play on a new team for the first time in his career after he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Golden State Warriors last week.
This means he will join a new core group of teammates on the court. While this may be daunting for some, Thompson is embracing the opportunity to play with two of the biggest names in the NBA—Luke Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Irving is someone Thompson has played with on Team USA and against on the court since they both were drafted in 2011.
"Kyrie and I are good friends," Thompson said during his Tuesday introductory press conference. "I've always been a fan of Ky's game. Guarding him was hell so it's nice to be on the other end of that for once, and see other defenders get loose and get shook by him. That's going to be a good sight to see."
Dončić is someone Thompson has admired from afar since he was a rookie. He even recalled a time when Dončić put up a triple-double on the Warriors.
"Luka, even before he got in the NBA, you watched his Euro League highlights, and you're like 'This 18-year-old is doing this to grown men?' It's just crazy," Thompson said. "I think playing off him, Ky and the rest of the guys, I can help them space the floor and knock down shots or play defense, whatever's needed,"
Thompson joined the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million deal last week after spending the first 13 years of his career with the Warriors.