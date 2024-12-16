Klay Thompson Seen Celebrating Alone on Warriors' Court After Mavs' Win
There’s no shortage of special and iconic photos of Klay Thompson celebrating on the Golden State Warriors’ home court over the last decade. This one, however, is just a little different from the rest.
Thompson returned to Chase Center for the second time this season in the Dallas Mavericks’ 133-123 win over the Warriors on Sunday night, and he had himself a night to fondly remember. In front of a packed crowd of wistful Golden State fans, Thompson put up a season-high 29 points as the Mavs and Warriors combined for an NBA-record 48 three-pointers. It was only fitting that Thompson made the shot to set that record from the right wing, finishing the night with 7 for 11 from beyond the arc.
Afterward, the Mavs star was seen celebrating alone on the Warriors' court, taking a moment to himself as he walked around with a contemplative look.
He even hilariously mimed a free throw attempt before doing a one-on-one interview with a reporter:
Some call it cringe, others call it corny, but everyone can solemnly agree that it’s the end of an era for Thompson and the Warriors.
The former Splash Brother has averaged 14 points per game and shot 39.1% from three in 22 appearances with his new team in the West this season. The Mavericks will play the Warriors two more times on Feb. 12 and Feb. 23.