Klay Thompson Was All Smiles Being Greeted by Hundreds of Cheering Warriors Employees
Employees and fans of the Golden State Warriors still appreciate Klay Thompson.
On Tuesday night, Thompson returned to the Chase Center to face the Warriors with his new team, the Dallas Mavericks. As he arrived at the arena, Thompson was greeted by hundreds of cheering Warriors employees, most of whom were wearing captain hats in a tribute to the five-time All-Star.
Scenes from Thompson's arrival are below.
A really nice scene.
The Warriors made Thompson the 11th pick of the 2011 NBA draft, and he spent 13 years with the franchise. He only played 11 seasons due to missing the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons while rehabbing from injuries. He was part of four NBA championship-winning teams and, along with Steph Curry, helped revolutionize the sport as one-half of the "Splash Brothers."
Thompson left Golden State this offseason, signing a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas. So far with the Mavericks, the 34-year-old is averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 35.4% from three-point range.