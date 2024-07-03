New Report Explains Why Klay Thompson Chose Mavericks Over Lakers, Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers made a lot of sense as a destination this offseason for first-time unrestricted free agent Klay Thompson.
Thompson grew up in Los Angeles rooting for the Lakers. His father, Mychal Thompson, won two NBA championships with the organization as a player in the late 1980s and currently serves as the team's radio analyst. Thompson was also personally pitched by LeBron James to team up in Los Angeles, and the Lakers superstar reportedly was willing to take less on his contract extension if Thompson signed with the purple and gold.
However, Thompson opted to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, a career-altering decision that became possible in a three-team sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
So, why did Thompson decide to join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving instead of running it back in the Bay Area with the Warriors or chasing another championship with James?
"Something about playing for the Lakers apparently felt too much like playing for the Warriors," ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews reported Wednesday. "As one source close to him put it, 'Would this be trading one fishbowl for another?'"
Thompson wanted a fresh start in a new market. The Warriors have been a global brand ever since Thompson teamed up with Steph Curry in a star-studded backcourt that forever changed how NBA basketball is played. The Lakers have always been one of—if not the—most-covered and talked about teams in the NBA by pundits and media alike.
Thompson isn't exactly hiding from the spotlight by choosing the Mavericks over the Lakers, Warriors and other teams in free agency. The Mavs are coming off an NBA Finals appearance and are owned in part by one of the most outspoken owners in sports, Mark Cuban.
But Thompson wanted something different—new experiences for his 12th NBA season. And that's what he'll get in Dallas.