Cameras Caught Klay Thompson’s Priceless Reaction to Steph Curry’s ‘Night Night’ Shot
Steph Curry had some fun Sunday night at home against the Dallas Mavericks as he poured in 30 points and was able to sit out the entire fourth quarter of the Warriors' 126-102 win.
The lasting image of his performance came at the end of the third quarter when he drilled a step-back three-pointer and then immediately hit his patented "night night" celebration, which had some extra meaning behind it thanks to previous moves by Dallas' PJ Washington.
While the shot was vintage Curry, cameras caught Klay Thompson's reaction to it from the Mavericks' bench and it was some classic Klay Thompson as he sat there stone-faced and didn't even turn to look at his former teammate.
Here's that moment:
Too good.
The Warriors are now 30-27 on the year and sit in the ninth spot in the Western Conference. The Mavs, who are now 31-27, sit a half game ahead of Golden State in the eighth spot.