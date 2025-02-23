Steph Curry Claps Back at Mavericks With His Iconic 'Night Night' Celebration
Steph Curry kept his receipts.
When the Golden State Warriors fell to the Mavericks earlier this month, Dallas' PJ Washington Jr. trolled the Warriors by using Curry's "night night" celebration as he went back to the locker room. Washington did not play in that Mavericks win, but stole Curry's signature celebration after the final whistle. Washington also used the "night night" during the Mavericks' December win over the Warriors.
Curry wound up getting the last laugh.
During the Warriors' rematch against the Mavericks on Sunday, Curry and the Warriors were on fire. After Curry nailed a three-pointer over Washington late in the third quarter, he brought out his "night night" celebration. Curry not only pulled the "night night" celebration after shooting over Washington, but in turn signaled "night" on the game in just the third quarter.
For Curry, that turned out to be the end of the game. Following his "night night" celebration, Curry did not play the rest of the game as the Warriors already had a surefire lead over Dallas. Instead, Curry kicked back and got to cheer on his team as they coasted to victory in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors got a 126-102 win over the Mavericks and Curry finished with 30 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. The game was never close as the Warriors took a 33-18 lead after the first quarter and did not let up. Barring a Mavericks-Warriors postseason matchup, this is the final game between these two teams this season.