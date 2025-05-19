Knicks Devotee Ben Stiller Praises Tyrese Haliburton's Sweet Gesture for Pacers Fan
New York Knicks fans were quite fired up when their team defeated the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs last week—so much so that one group couldn't help but aggressively heckle the apparent lone Indiana Pacers fan in their midst.
Somehow, the fan remained quite calm through the whole interaction, even as Knicks stans hit him with garbage bags and yelled at him; clearly, they wanted to get a head start on trash talk ahead of the New York-Indiana Eastern Conference finals.
But there's an upside—when video of the moment later went viral, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton responded by revealing he'd be flying the fan (who had been wearing a Haliburton jersey in the clip) out to a playoff game. And in response to that classy gesture, well, even the biggest Knicks fan in the world couldn't refrain from applauding.
"I appreciate this by Haliburton," actor and New York superfan Ben Stiller posted online on Monday. "No one should ever treat fans of any team like this. N.Y. is better than this. And this man is a firefighter."
Of course, however, Stiller couldn't help but finish off the missive with a "#KNICKSIN6."
Take a look at that below:
It's fun to win, but the scene was a reminder that it's never good to trash another fan, at least beyond the level of playful sporting, especially when they're outnumbered. Shoutout to Haliburton for the classy move, and shoutout to Stiller for the classy message.
The Knicks and Pacers begin their series on Wednesday, May 21, at Madison Square Garden.