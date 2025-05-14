Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Shares Classy Message for Jayson Tatum After Injury
Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Monday night's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.
The Celtics star left the game late in the fourth quarter after he went down on the court from the non-contact injury. He underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair the torn Achilles tendon, meaning he'll be out for the rest of the postseason. A full recovery timeline hasn't been disclosed for Tatum.
The severe injury suffered by Tatum sparked a lot of reaction on social media throughout the sports world, including one from actor and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller. The Zoolander star was in attendance at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and witnessed Tatum suffer the injury front and center.
"Wishing a speedy and full recovery to a brilliant player and really kind person," Stiller wrote on X. "As intense as every Knick fan was rooting for the team, no one ever wants to see this. That was an amazing game because Tatum was at his best, and entertaining us all. Much love and respect."
Stiller's classy messaged on social media comes after the star of his favorite team, Jalen Brunson, opened his press conference on Monday night by sending prayers to Tatum. Despite being Tatum's competitor on the court, Brunson put that aside to send him comfort. No one likes to see a player get injured, especially like this.