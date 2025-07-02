Knicks Expected to Hire Mike Brown As Franchise's Next Head Coach
The New York Knicks reportedly have their next man in charge.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the franchise plans to hire Mike Brown as its head coach. The decision comes less than a month after they parted ways with Tom Thibodeau after five seasons.
Brown is an experienced NBA head coach, having had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice), the Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently the Sacramento Kings. He's a two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2009, '23), and has won four NBA Finals as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (2003) and the Golden State Warriors (2017, '18, '22). The 55-year-old was fired from his post as the Kings' head coach this past December after a 13-18 start to the season.
The Knicks' decision to hire Brown comes after they fired Thibodeau early last month following their loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. New York requested to speak with five current NBA coaches about the position and was subsequently denied. According to Charania, the team also interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori.
Brown, no stranger to working alongside stars in the past, will now take the reins of a team led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns as they attempt to win New York an NBA title for the first time since 1973.