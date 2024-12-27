Kings Fire Two-Time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown Amid 13–18 Start
Less than two years after he was named the NBA's Coach of the Year, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly showing coach Mike Brown the door.
The Kings are parting ways with Brown with immediate affect, according to a Friday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.
Brown, 54, has spent the last three seasons with Sacramento. In 2023, he helped transform the Kings into one of the best stories in the NBA, leading the team to a 48-34 record—their best since 2005—and snapping a 17-year playoff drought. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
This season, the Kings have struggled mightily, starting 13-18. They trail the Warriors by three games in the race for the Western Conference's final play-in spot.
Brown's dismissal comes the day after the Kings lost 114–113 to the Detroit Pistons at home for their fifth straight loss. Sacramento led by three points in the closing seconds, but Jaden Ivey knocked down an and-1 three-pointer and nailed the free-throw attempt to steal a win at Golden 1 Center.
Brown was highly critical of his team after the loss, stating that the instruction for the last possession was for the Kings to foul on the floor if possible.
Brown, a four-time NBA champion as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State, has also led the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He was the league's Coach of the Year in 2009 as well, after he led the Cavaliers to a 66-16 ledger—the best in franchise history.