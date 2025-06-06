Former Knicks Guard Makes Bold Suggestion for In-House Tom Thibodeau Replacement
Mere days after being bounced from the NBA playoffs in the conference finals round, the New York Knicks decided to make a drastic change, firing coach Tim Thibodeau. Thibodeau coached the Knicks through five seasons, taking them from a lengthy playoff drought to a real championship contender. Leadership didn't feel Thibs was enough to achieve its ultimate goal of an NBA Finals win and now looks for a new person to man the ship.
It will be a massive role to fill. It's a challenging job in the biggest city in the NBA, and New York expects this next coach to pick up right where Thibs left off. There will be little time, if any, for excuses of acclimation to work.
While some possible names are splashy, a first-time head coach could also be on the table if it's the right fit. And Iman Shumpert, a former Knicks player himself, had an idea on Thursday night before Game 1 of the NBA Finals: Rick Brunson.
He brought that idea to the table on ESPN's Hoop Streams:
Brunson is currently an assistant coach with the Knicks whose role on the team is up in the air as much as any assistant coach's role is when a coaching shift happens; a new boss usually wants to shape his bench. Rick is also, notably, the father of Jalen Brunson, New York's star guard.
"It's time, they're going to put Rick Brunson in there. I think it's time. Go ahead and let Rick do it. His son's already playing point guard," Shumpert said.
"That's an interesting concept. But I will say Whoever it is, has to be a guy who has the respect of the locker room immediately. ... Rick is a guy who would have the respect of the team," said Brian Windhorst, on-hand with Shumpert, validating the idea as a concept. The ESPN insider did say he had not heard that the Knicks are thinking that from any of his sources.
Sam Amico recently reported that he has heard some Knicks players are actually frustrated with the elder Brunson's role, indicating he has "too big of a say" in matters having to do with the Knicks. In that case, maybe a promotion would just get his title up to par with his influence, if the reporting is accurate.
No doubt, this will be one of the most interesting storylines of the offseason.