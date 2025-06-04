SI

Knicks Players Reportedly Unhappy With Rick Brunson's Role With Team

Rick Brunson, the father of star Jalen Brunson, was one of the top assistants on Tom Thibodeau's staff.

Mike McDaniel

Some New York Knicks players are unhappy with Rick Brunson's role on the team's coaching staff.
Some New York Knicks players are unhappy with Rick Brunson's role on the team's coaching staff. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks season has ended, and now reports are rolling in regarding the state of the team despite a deep playoff run.

The Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, and now sourced reporting is taking aim at Rick Brunson, the father of star Jalen Brunson, who was one of the top assistants on Thibodeau's staff.

According to a report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, multiple Knicks players have been "unhappy" with the presence of Rick Brunson. There is no indication of what the actual issues are, but according to Amico, it was suggested that Brunson had "too big of a say" in things.

A source even told Amico that Brunson holds the most power in the entire organization.

There's no word on whether or not Brunson will remain with the franchise in the midst of the coaching change, but many within the organization assume that he will remain with the Knicks.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA