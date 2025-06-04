Knicks Players Reportedly Unhappy With Rick Brunson's Role With Team
The New York Knicks season has ended, and now reports are rolling in regarding the state of the team despite a deep playoff run.
The Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, and now sourced reporting is taking aim at Rick Brunson, the father of star Jalen Brunson, who was one of the top assistants on Thibodeau's staff.
According to a report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, multiple Knicks players have been "unhappy" with the presence of Rick Brunson. There is no indication of what the actual issues are, but according to Amico, it was suggested that Brunson had "too big of a say" in things.
A source even told Amico that Brunson holds the most power in the entire organization.
There's no word on whether or not Brunson will remain with the franchise in the midst of the coaching change, but many within the organization assume that he will remain with the Knicks.