Knicks' Jalen Brunson Helped Create Most Memorable Bill Kennedy Camera Moment Yet
As far as NBA referees go, Bill Kennedy is one of the most fun to watch. He has a sense of humor about him that really lightens the game, and doesn't seem to take himself too seriously, even when stoically delivering announcements.
In another example of this trademark attitude, Kennedy cracked up while announcing the outcome of a second-quarter coach's challenge during the New York Knicks–Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday night. And apparently, it was all thanks to Jalen Brunson.
"After reviewing the play, the out-of-bounds call has been overturned," Kennedy began. "There is an approximate foul charged to Hart, resulting in Memphis retaining the ball, and-"
This is where the ref started clearly laughing, evidently at something Brunson did off-camera. The guard then walks behind Kennedy, who turns to look at him while continuing to chuckle.
"... And going the full length of the court," the ref concluded as he looked back toward the camera, with a smile on his face. "The coach's challenge is successful."
Watch that below:
"Just add that to Bill Kennedy's greatest hits," an announcer said after the fact. Fully agree.