Knicks’ OG Anunoby Had a Very Awkward Press Conference After Game 3 Win Over Pacers

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @sny_knicks
The New York Knicks avoided what would have been a disastrous hole against the Indiana Pacers and found a way to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night. It was a big-time victory for the Knicks, who were at one point down by as many as 20 points and seemed to be destined for a potential sweep by Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers.

But New York dug deep and came out with the 106-100 win on the road, in part thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns's huge fourth quarter performance with 20 points in the last 12 minutes. While he and Jalen Brunson shared the spotlight during postgame presser interviews, teammate OG Anunoby had a much quieter experience with reporters.

Anunoby sat down for questions at the podium on Sunday, but after he didn't appear to get a single question from a reporter, he casually got up and left.

A very funny moment that may have provided some much-needed comic relief to Knicks fans who are rightfully stressed out by the series.

Game 4 is Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

