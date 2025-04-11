Knicks Got Physical With Isaiah Stewart Ahead of Possible Playoff Matchup
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons played on Thursday night in a game that could be a preview of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. If the two teams do meet, one of the things the Knicks will have to contend with is the physicality of Isaiah Stewart, which is probably what Shaquille O'Neal was talking about when he said that the Pistons' enforcer would one of the main reasons Detroit would upset the Knicks in the first round if they met.
Well, the Knicks appear to be ready.
Precious Achiuwa dunked over Stewart on a fastbreak late in the first quarter. When the two came down, they got tangled and Achiuwa appeared to shove Stewart away before they both ran back up the court without further incident.
Now we wait to see if the Pistons spend the rest of the night pointing out that they ended up beating the Knicks.
On top of that, the Knicks experimented with putting PJ Tucker out there against Stewart and the Pistons. Coming into the game, Tucker had only played two minutes in one game three weeks ago for New York. He also spent time with the Clippers, Jazz and Raptors this season, not playing for any of them.
The veteran originally signed a 10-day contract with the Knicks back in March and it's hard to believe that this isn't exactly what they had in mind when they brought him in. Just look at him and Stewart trying to out-physical each other.
Tucker also took made his first shot of the season during the game. He finished with three points and six rebounds in 27 minutes.
Can't wait to see what he does against Stewart in the postseason if the Knicks and Pistons match up.