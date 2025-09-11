Knicks to Re-Sign Veteran Guard to One-Year Deal
Landry Shamet will return to the franchise this season on a one-year contract.
The Knicks are re-signing veteran guard Landry Shamet to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Shamet, who tested free agency, ultimately chose to remain in New York after playing in 50 games with the franchise last season. Shamet scored 5.7 points per game on 46.1% shooting off the bench for New York last season as the Knicks made the conference finals for the first time in three decades.
Shamet figures to play a key role off the bench once again in the rotation as the Knicks make another go of it in a weakened Eastern Conference in 2025–26.
