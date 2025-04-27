SI

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Exits Game 4 vs. Pistons After Tweaking Right Ankle

Blake Silverman

New York Knicks guard Brunson dribbles as he's defended by Detroit Pistons guard Schroder in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena.
New York Knicks guard Brunson dribbles as he's defended by Detroit Pistons guard Schroder in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson exited Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons Sunday afternoon after he hurt his right ankle. Toward the end of the third quarter, Pistons guard Dennis Schröder went down on Brunson's ankle, causing him to slide off the court and exit the game.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Brunson tried to put weight on his right foot during the time out but struggled to do so and then went back to the locker room. You can see the sequence where Brunson went down below:

He was back on the Knicks' bench to start the fourth quarter according to The Athletic's James Edwards III, and checked back into the game two minutes later..

Toward the end of the regular season, Brunson missed a month due to a right ankle sprain, which is the same ankle he aggravated Sunday. Should the injury turn into anything serious causing Brunson to miss any time, the series will certainly be impacted.

