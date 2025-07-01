SI

Knicks Target Three Coaches for Second Interviews As Search Narrows

New York appears to be zeroing in on its next head coach.

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are making notable progress in their head coach hiring process this week, as they have reportedly narrowed down the pool to three candidates so far.

The Knicks have formally invited Sacramento Kings' Mike Brown back for a second interview, which is set to take place on Tuesday, according to The Athletic. Along with Brown, the organization is considering extending invitations to New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for second interviews as well.

The Knicks also reportedly contacted South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley about their coaching vacancy. Staley "impressed" in initial conversations but is not considered a finalist for the job, per The Athletic.

SNY's Ian Begley confirmed The Athletic's report and added that Brown, if he were to get the Knicks head coaching job, sees Borrego "as an important addition on his staff."

After New York's chaotic start in the NBA's hiring cycle, the Knicks' long-winding search for a head coach to replace Tom Thibodeau could be finally coming to an end soon.

