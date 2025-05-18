Knicks Villain Trae Young Managed to Troll Fans While Watching Thunder Dominate Nuggets
While watching Sunday's postseason contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, likely from his couch, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young couldn't help but troll Knicks fans.
Young, known for being a villain of the New York faithful, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he believes Thunder fans are louder than Knicks fans. Oklahoma City was amid a rout of Denver, taking a 14-point lead into halftime and only stretching their margin from there.
Here's a look at Young's post:
Young has admitted in the past that he has a "love-hate" relationship with Knicks fans, and even took it upon himself to taunt the team with a mid-court dice roll after eliminating them from the NBA Cup last December.
Ultimately, New York still has the last laugh over Young, as they're still alive in the NBA playoffs—taking on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals—while the Hawks went just 40-42 this season and failed to make it past the play-in tournament.