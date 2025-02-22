Kyle Kuzma Details 'Weird' Interaction With Ex-Wizards Teammate in Return to Washington
Kyle Kuzma spent a handful of mostly solid, if unremarkable, seasons playing for the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at this year's NBA trade deadline. Getting sent to another Eastern Conference foe promised, among other things, that Wizards fans wouldn't have to wait long to see Kuzma again. The forward returned to Washington on Friday night with the Bucks and helped beat his former team, scoring 19 points to give Milwaukee the edge despite a foul-plagued night for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Afterwards, Kuzma spoke to reporters about the experience of playing against the Wizards in an enemy uniform and shared a funny anecdote that goes to show how tricky the transition can be for professional athletes after being traded— he celebrated a block on his current Bucks teammate with his old Wizards teammate.
"One time in the first quarter, it might have been Alex [Sarr], he might have blocked a shot," Kuzma said, per ESPN. "Bilal [Coulibaly] came over to dap him up. Then I dapped up Bilal, just by instinct. It was weird."
Kuzma spent three and a half years playing on the Capital One Arena court, so it shouldn't be too shocking that he'd revert to muscle memory while in the flow of the game.
The life of an NBA player is a strange one.