Kyrie Irving Could Only Laugh About Mavericks' Improbable NBA Draft Lottery Win
The Dallas Mavericks were a longshot to win the 2025 NBA draft lottery. With just 1.8% odds to land the top selection in the 2025 draft, Dallas had a snowball's chance in hell of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. But, in the second-most shocking thing involving the Mavericks this season, Dallas was stunningly one of the last four teams left standing and then improbably won the draft lottery, setting the stage for the selection of Duke's Flagg.
And even a day later, Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving could only laugh about the team's good fortune. Irving on Tuesday took to X and reacted to the news of the Mavericks' lottery victory similarly to the vast majority of NBA fans.
Irving could be laughing about the Mavericks' good fortune, which was in juxtaposition to the series of unfortunate events that seemingly plagued the organization post-Luka Doncic trade. Or he could be laughing about the fact that 1.8% odds somehow overcame the far superior 14% odds of the league's worst three teams, an occurrence that sparked fan's suspicions that the lottery was "rigged."
Either way, Irving seemingly got quite the kick out of Monday night's events.