SI

Kyrie Irving Could Only Laugh About Mavericks' Improbable NBA Draft Lottery Win

Even a day later, Irving could only laugh about the Mavericks' good fortune.

Tim Capurso

Irving and the Mavericks somehow landed the top pick in the NBA draft lottery after having just a 1.8% chance to do so.
Irving and the Mavericks somehow landed the top pick in the NBA draft lottery after having just a 1.8% chance to do so. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks were a longshot to win the 2025 NBA draft lottery. With just 1.8% odds to land the top selection in the 2025 draft, Dallas had a snowball's chance in hell of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. But, in the second-most shocking thing involving the Mavericks this season, Dallas was stunningly one of the last four teams left standing and then improbably won the draft lottery, setting the stage for the selection of Duke's Flagg.

And even a day later, Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving could only laugh about the team's good fortune. Irving on Tuesday took to X and reacted to the news of the Mavericks' lottery victory similarly to the vast majority of NBA fans.

Irving could be laughing about the Mavericks' good fortune, which was in juxtaposition to the series of unfortunate events that seemingly plagued the organization post-Luka Doncic trade. Or he could be laughing about the fact that 1.8% odds somehow overcame the far superior 14% odds of the league's worst three teams, an occurrence that sparked fan's suspicions that the lottery was "rigged."

Either way, Irving seemingly got quite the kick out of Monday night's events.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA