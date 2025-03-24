Kyrie Irving Details Emotional Thought Process After Suffering Season-Ending Injury
Kyrie Irving's season came to an end after he suffered a knee injury during the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. Before exiting the game, Irving battled through pain in order to take a pair of free throws.
Speaking on the incident while live streaming, Irving discussed his thought process and the emotions that were running through him in the immediate aftermath of sustaining the injury. The 33-year-old said that he thought about his "predecessors," namely Kobe Bryant, while standing at the charity stripe.
"When I had to go shoot my free throws, and [Anthony Davis] was carrying me to the free-throw line... I'm tearing up at the free-throw line, and I can just sense, my body was in shock. ... I just started thinking about all my predecessors, especially Kobe. You know, at the moment I could feel the sense that my season was done. I'm hurting, I'm crying," said Irving.
It was certainly an emotional moment for Irving, and he thought back to all those who suffered a similar ailment and still elected to take their free throws before exiting, including Bryant and Klay Thompson. Irving went on to thank all of his fans for the well wishes they sent his way, making clear how much he valued their support in one of his lowest moments.