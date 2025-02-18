Kyrie Irving Playfully Trolls Losing All-Star Team With Post-Game Locker Room Visit
Though Sunday's NBA All-Star game wasn't the spectacle the league was hoping it would be, there was still at least some healthy competition among basketball's biggest stars.
Exhibit A: After Shaquille O'Neal's Team Shaq defeated Charles Barkley's Team Chuck in a 41–25 blowout, Team Shaq's Kyrie Irving took a little trip to the losing team's locker room, ostensibly to "check in" on the opposing squad but really to rub it in a little bit.
In a video shared to social media by the NBA, Irving walks into the locker room holding the trophy and asks, "Hey y'all, just checking in on you. Y'all good?" You can hear chuckles off-screen as Irving adds, "I love y'all the same, bro. It ain't nothing personal!" before other players in the area laugh.
All good fun, though. By the end, everyone's smiling as Iriving walks out.
Savage. Watch that below:
Irving put up seven points in the first-to-40-points All-Star final, the third-most on the team afterJayson Tatum with 15 points and MVP Stephen Curry with 12.