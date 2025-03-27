Kyrie Irving Undergoes Surgery on His Torn ACL
Kyrie Irving finally had surgery to repair his torn left ACL.
On Wednesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Irving had undergone successful surgery on the injury.
Irving was having an excellent season for the Dallas Mavericks before he tore the ACL in his left knee during a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3. He remained in the game and sunk two free throws before being helped off the court. An MRI the next day revealed the extent of the injury.
At the time of the injury, Irving was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40.1% from three-point range.
The Mavericks have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, and trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't helped things. Dallas is currently 35-38 and sits in 11th place in the Western Conference.