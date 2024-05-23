Kyrie Irving Used Anthony Edwards' Quote As 'Motivation' Ahead of Game 1 Explosion
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has once again put the spotlight on his basketball play after a couple seasons worth of distractions, and is playing a key role in his team's playoff run as he looks to capture another championship in his prime.
Facing him on the other side of the court is emerging young star Anthony Edwards, who has keyed Minnesota's run to its first Western Conference finals appearance in two decades. After Edwards and the Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, Edwards said, "My matchup's going to be Kyrie."
Irving used the quote to fuel him to a 30-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance in Dallas' 108-105 Game 1 win.
"I used it as motivation," Irving told Inside the NBA with a laugh. "When I was sitting back home and I saw it, it was like a nod of respect and also I knew what type of game it was going to be in Game 1 and also for the rest of the series. So you're right, I was at home with my family, watching Game 7 and then Ant [Edwards] comes out and says, 'I got Kyrie,' but also that's a no fear mentality and that's why we love Ant. So coming out tonight, I knew he was gonna pressure me a little bit, but I knew they were coming off a Game 7, grueling game, so their legs were biting them a little bit tonight, so hopefully in Game 2 they come back and settle in a little bit more but we'll be prepared."
Edwards knows how good of a player he is, but also has plenty of respect for the veterans that have come before him.
Despite this fact, he probably learned pretty quickly to not poke the bear. Irving is one of the best scorers of this generation in the NBA, and he won't be going away in Game 2.